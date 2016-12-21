Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic is struggling to get into Chester during rush-hour this morning (December 21) following a collision involving a motorcyclist.

The incident happened about 8am at the Parkgate Road roundabout near the Ben Whitehouse Trading Estate.

Cheshire Police say the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries. North West Ambulance Service confirmed an ambulance had taken a man in his 50s to the nearby Countess of Chester Hospital.

An orange Ducati 1098 is on its stand at the scene with a small amount of debris on the road. Also reported to be involved were a blue Mini Cooper and a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

Motorists report traffic is backed up along Parkgate Road on the approach to Chester as far back as the Saughall turn-off.