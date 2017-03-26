Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fun Mother’s Day competition has revealed some of the best advice that Chester ’s mums have delivered to their children over the years.

From tips such as carrying around £5 in emergency cash to a life-changing suggestion to give a nightmare date a second chance.

The Mum’s the Word competition, launched by the city’s business improvement district CH1ChesterBID, asked people for the best advice given by their mum.

It prompted scores of entries from people across Chester and the surrounding area, all keen to pay tribute to the special lady in their lives.

Those that gave the best answers won a variety of prizes including a £100 Debenhams shopping voucher and a wine tasting experience at Veeno.

Take a look at the winners and a selection of the best entries:

First place

B Williams from Chester said: “After a disastrous first date, I told my mum I wasn’t planning on meeting up with the guy again.

“But my mum, who had met him when he came to pick me up, told me to give him another chance because he seemed nice.

“She told me she thought my dad was a fool when she first met him and they are really happily married.

“So I went on another date and turns out she was right. That was 11 years ago now and we are married with two children.”

Second place

J Spruce from Ellesmere Port said: “Always keep a £5 note hidden in your purse, as this is your emergency fund as you never know when you need it either for hopping on a bus, getting some food or to buy a brolly.

“Mum knows best.”

Third place

A Qian from Chester said: “Life is like a train journey, outward single ticket only, no return back.

“You started the journey with some company, you see at every stop people get on and off, but barely anyone will accompany you through the whole trip, even your dearest ones.

“So be prepared for it, then all you need to do is be a serious traveller, enjoy the ongoing scenes and treasure those who are currently with you.”

Notable entries

R Guinness from Chester said: “Compared to lunch and dinner, breakfast is the winner - it’s the most important meal of the day!

“Start each day on a good breakfast - that’s what I now tell my kids just like my mum told me.”

G Dean from Chester said: “Mum always told my six siblings and me that laughter is the best medicine.”

K Edge from Mold said: “Go out and be yourself, people should love you for who you are.”

M Simpson from Wallasey said: “Never tell your husband how much you spent on something until you cook him a nice dinner first.

“She did that with my dad and it worked and I certainly followed her advice when I got married.”

