A brave Ellesmere Port shop worker refused to hand over cash during an attempted robbery.

The incident took place in a Westminster Road store on Tuesday, January 17, between 10.45am and 10.50am.

A young masked man entered the shop and approached the shop counter where he threatened a member of staff, demanding cash from the till.

According to a police spokesperson: “The staff member refused to hand over any money and the man fled the store empty handed.”

The man claimed he was carrying a weapon but at no point was any weapon seen.

Following the incident he left the store and turned right along Westminster Road where he walked away from the junction with Station Road.

The offender is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, in his late teens to early 20s and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a dark grey North Face jacket with a black hood and a black balaclava, which covered his head and most of his face.

He was also wearing blue jeans and dark grey woollen gloves.

Cheshire police are following up a number of enquiries and are appealing for information following the attempted robbery.

Detective Constable Stephen Marsland said: “Anyone with any information is urged to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 308 of January 17.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.