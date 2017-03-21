Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A company director from Cheshire who is suspected of conning vulnerable people out of more than £13 million is wanted for questioning.

Ludovic Black, also known as Victor Black, ran Solar Energy Savings Limited alongside his brother David Diaz.

Black, 26, and Diaz, 33, both failed to attend appointments with Cheshire Constabulary on Thursday, February 28.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is attempting to locate the fugitives.

A spokesperson for the SFO said: “Both men are wanted for questioning in relation to suspected offences of fraud and conspiracy believed to have taken place between July 1, 2011, and January 18, 2013.

“Both men were last known to have addresses in the Cheshire and Greater Manchester area.”

Greater Manchester Police provided information to the SFO which kicked off an investigation in December 2014.

It looked into the selling of solar panels to customers of Solar Energy Savings Limited, a company formerly based in the north west.

The firm offered a ‘360 Returns Scheme’ promising customers to have returned to them 100 percent of their purchase money on maturity.

Companies PV Solar Direct Limited and Ultra Energy Global Limited were then used to generate further sales of solar panels.

According to a SFO spokesperson: “The nationwide suspected fraud is believed to have created many victims, the majority of whom are older people, estimated to have together lost over £13 million.”

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of either man can contact the SFO in confidence on 0207 084 4806 or at solar@sfo.gsi.gov.uk

Alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the non-traceable online format here.