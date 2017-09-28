Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The link between the High Street and the Barons Quay development in Northwich is a step closer to completion.

Builders have started work on the walkway where Ryman Stationery used to be and, when finished, will provide easy access between Northwich’s traditional shopping area and the new multi-million pound project.

An official opening date for the walkway is yet to be revealed. However it is hoped that work can be completed before the town’s Christmas extravaganza on Saturday, November 25.

News of construction work commencing on the route has been met with positivity from businesses who will be directly affected by its completion and they are hopeful that the new link will aid footfall and the relationship between Barons Quay and the rest of Northwich.

General manager of the Odeon Andrew Moore said: “The opening of the walkway will provide much easier, direct and scenic access to our site from the high street, hopefully providing greater footfall to our Costa cafe.

“This will also integrate Barons Quay more with Northwich and hopefully bring greater awareness to the development.”

Wildwood Northwich’s manager, Rui Fernandes, is in agreement with Andrew and believes the future is bright.

“The walkway will definitely help the relationship between the old and new parts of Northwich. For us at Wildwood it’s great as we are the first thing you’ll see as you pass by the new walkway.

“It’s great to see things moving in Northwich!”

The news was also welcomed by Northwich Business Improvement District Officer Mark Henshaw who said: “I know that some businesses have been frustrated by the lack of progress on the walkway but now that work has begun everyone can look positively to the future.

“Once the walkway is open it will create the perfect link between the traditional High Street and the development which will benefit businesses both in the town centre and at Barons Quay.”

