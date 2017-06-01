Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two organisations within Cheshire have worked together to improve the look and feel of Weaver Square while showcasing talented artists and photographers at the same time.

The Northwich Business Improvement District (BID) have teamed up with Visual Arts Cheshire (VAC) on the project which has seen window vinyls introduced on a number of shop frontages within the shopping precinct to add colour and vibrancy.

The first set of visuals, which have been installed on the building that used to house Argos, shine the spotlight on VAC and some of its artists, featuring their drawings and paintings and also a bit of information about them and their inspirations.

Viewing the images you can really get a feel for the town’s history and heritage and they bring much needed colour to the area.

Just to the front of Weaver Square next to Coral and Seafarer, photography is the focus with Northwich Photo of the Month competition winners from 2016 taking centre stage.

The competition, which was launched last year by the Northwich BID, aims to highlight the beautiful scenery in and around the town through the eyes of local people and over the course of the year there were hundreds of great entries.

These visuals installed feature some of the winners over the course of the year and capture the essence of Northwich from its rivers and heritage to modern day developments such as the Memorial Court and Barons Quay.

Alan Carr from VAC is really pleased with the finished visuals and hopes they will help alter people’s perceptions of Weaver Square.

He said: “We were delighted to work with the Northwich Business Improvement District on this project and everyone at VAC is really happy with how the visuals have turned out – they look great.

“They add some interest to that area of the shopping precinct and will help brighten the surroundings as people walk through Weaver Square.”

Chair of the Northwich BID Executive Board and owner of Curtain Magic in the Bull Ring Gaynor Sinar is in agreement with Alan and believes the project is beneficial to the town on two levels.

She said: “Not only do the visuals brighten and enhance that area of Weaver Square but they show off the talented work of the VAC artists and our Photo of the Month competition winners.

“They really capture the town’s industry, heritage, leisure and new modern developments and it’s great for both the artists and photographers to receive this exposure.

“Previous BID projects such as Pocket Park and the installation of a walled garden hoarding on Witton Street have had excellent feedback; hopefully this project can have a similar impact.”

“It’s all part of the BIDs plan as set out in the Greener and Cleaner element of our proposal to fund a sustained programme of physical improvements in and around the town centre to improve the overall image of Northwich and enhance the visitor experience.”