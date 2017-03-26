Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Tour Series was officially launched in Northwich as organisers gathered at Waitrose to meet potential event cyclists.

The supermarket in London Road will be directly adjacent to the start/finish line making it the perfect location to really kick-off the event countdown.

Their car park will also play host to the official promo zone and team parking on the day.

Representatives from the Northwich Business Improvement District (BID), Northwich Town Council (NTC) and Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC), who helped secure the event, were joined by three cyclists looking to earn a place with their teams for May’s races.

Alice Sharpe and Kim Baptista from North West based NCC Group - Kuota-Torelli lined up alongside Northwich born rider Matt Nowell, who is hoping to represent the Bike Channel Canyon Team in what would be his home race.

Matt would love to zoom around a circuit in Northwich and is keen to earn a place on the Bike Channel Canyon line-up for his home round.

Matt said: “It’s definitely something big for me and a target. It’s something I’ve always said would suit Northwich down to the ground. I always watched The Tour Series on ITV4 when I was younger, so having it in my home town now is absolutely mega and I’m looking forward to it.”

The Tour Series, which takes place over ten venues in England and Scotland, comes to Northwich on Friday, May 12 but it’s not only the Men’s Tour Series that you’ll be able to watch.

The Women’s Matrix Fitness Grand Prix Series is taking place in the town too, meaning visitors will be able to watch Britain’s top male and female cycling teams in one exciting evening of fast-paced action.

Racing will get under way at 5.30pm when the ladies event kicks into gear followed by the men’s at 7.30pm. However, the fun and excitement will begin a lot earlier in the afternoon.

A community event, involving a Bikability level 3 circuit ride, junior run community loop and corporate relay, kicks off at 2pm and there will also be a range of fun family activities courtesy of the BID and NTC.

Victoria car park will play host to a ferris wheel, fairground rides, food stalls and a selection of stalls from business within the town, while people can enjoy donkey rides, face painting and arts and crafts in the town centre.

More information about these activities will be announced on Visit Northwich’s Facebook page in the coming weeks.

Northwich Mayor, Cllr Kevin Rimmer, attended the official launch at Waitrose and is now counting down the days until May.

He said: “The Tour Series is a high profile national event and it’s amazing that the spotlight will be on Northwich for one of the rounds. I’m sure the streets will be absolutely packed with visitors and it’s an event you’re not going to want to miss.”