WORK to construct a dozen new homes in the Northwich village of Lach Dennis is under way.

Niche developer Elan Homes has begun developing the land off Common Lane on which it recently secured reserved matters planning approval for 12 dwellings.

The development, known as The Hawthorns will be accessed directly from Common Lane, a leafy road lined with oak trees and hawthorns.

Land director for Elan Homes in the North Andrew Morgan said: “Niche developers like Elan Homes are key to helping to tackle the housing shortage and provide much needed new homes. We have an experienced team who are adept at identifying sites with development potential in places people want to live and then working with local planners to bring schemes to fruition.

“This previously undeveloped land in Lach Dennis is a prime example of how we’re helping to address local housing need by providing eight private sale properties, plus four affordable two and three-bedroom homes, which subject to criteria will be available at 75% of the local open market value.”

The private sale homes will all be five-bedroom detached designs, with a show home now under construction. The first properties are scheduled to be released for sale this October, initially from a selected local estate agent.

Sales director for Elan Homes in the North, Marie Morris, added: “Lach Dennis is a small rural village and in keeping with the local area the homes we’re building are largely detached designs.

“Residents of The Hawthorns will be able to embrace the rural idyll with potential for some stunning views over open fields and countryside, while enjoying easy access to the amenities of larger villages and towns in the surrounding area including Holmes Chapel, Northwich and Knutsford.”

For more information about the new homes coming soon to The Hawthorns see www.elan-homes.co.uk/the-hawthorns/ or call 0845 293 8997.