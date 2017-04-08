Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Animal weight management nurse Georgia Woods is taking on the ultimate fitness challenge by competing in this year’s London Marathon.

Her role at the Small Animal Teaching Hospital in Neston sees her work with a specialist team managing overweight and obese pets, raising awareness about the growing health concern arising from companion animal obesity.

Georgia regularly recommends a combination of a Royal Canin weight loss diet and exercise to ensure a healthy weight loss. Taking her own advice, she decided to enter the London Marathon following a personal fitness and weight loss mission.

She said: “I spend each day advising vets, nurses and owners on the importance of being a healthy weight, and my own weight loss journey allows me to relate to what many of my patients are going through.

“I began my own weight loss by regularly running and soon wanted a bigger challenge and decided to take on the London Marathon.

“The weight loss process can be daunting and I hope my challenge will inspire owners to see that with the right nutrition and exercise regime, their animals can reach their weight loss goal.”

Georgia is running the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23 for Phab Kids, a charity that inspires and supports children and adults with and without disabilities to make more of a life together. To support her, visit: https:// www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Georgia-Woods1 .