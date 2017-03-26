Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kathryn Dunn’s family doesn’t do things by halves.

So when 24-year-old Kathryn announced she and best friend Ella Catherall were planning to tackle the Three Peaks in 24 hours, a host of relatives pledged to come too.

Now a team of eight, calling themselves The Sole Survivors, have signed up to tackle Ben Nevis, Mt Snowdon and Scafell Pike on June 4 and plan to raise money for the charity Bowel and Cancer Research.

Kathryn’s mum Christine and aunt Alison Curd make team members nine and ten – they will drive the support vehicle and help keep spirits up.

“Me and Ella keep fit at the gym but we needed a challenge to keep us going. I asked my dad to come as the map reader, then everyone else joined in,” said Kathryn, a maths teacher at Neston High School who lives in Buckley, Flintshire.

They chose to support Bowel and Cancer Research because Kathryn’s dad Mark Dunn, 53, is a two-times bowel cancer survivor: first, when he was 29, and a second time 10 years later.

“I was young when he was ill so I don’t remember much about it, but I know it was a bit touch and go for a while,” said Kathryn.

While Mark has made a full recovery, his dad and great grandmother both died from bowel cancer. The walkers hope that by fundraising for research into the disease, they will help ensure that future generations of the Dunn family continue to be survivors.

Mark, who works at Airbus in Broughton, cycles competitively and loves walking. The rest of the Three Peaks team take part in a variety of sports, including cycling, rowing and running.

Kathryn has no doubts that every member of the team has what it takes to climb a total of 3,407 metres (Ben Nevis 1,344m, Scafell Pike 178m, and Mt Snowdon 1,085m) in one go. They are planning a few walking weekends to prepare.

She said: “We won’t leave anyone behind. We’ll all walk at the pace of the slowest and keep each other going.”

The other team members are Kathryn’s aunt Eve Pugh, cousin Rhys Pugh, 17, uncle Bernie Curd, 56, cousin Ellen Curd, 21, and aunt’s partner Karl Riley. All ten live within 10 miles of each other, in and around Buckley.

The chief executive of Bowel and Cancer Research Deborah Gilbert thanked the Dunn family.

She said: “It’s good to hear that Mark Dunn is a true bowel cancer survivor. Our mission is to ensure that no one should die of bowel cancer in future and we can only do that with the support of fantastic fundraisers like Kathryn and her team.”

Anyone who wants to support the Sole Survivors can do so at www.virginmoneygiving.com/team/SoleSurvivors8