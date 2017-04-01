Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people flocked to the celebrations of the first Winsford Women’s Day held at Winsford Lifestyle Centre in an event organised by Motherwell Cheshire.

Women were greeted by the team and encouraged to take part in workshops geared towards empowering and generating fun for those taking part.

Winsford Women’s Day was held on the day of International Women’s Day, where women from across the world were encouraged to Be Bold for Change, aiming to help forge a better working community for a more inclusive, gender equal world.

Organisations from across Cheshire set up stalls, offering advice, support and give-aways to attendees.

NHS, Body Positive and Soroptimist International Northwich and District were among more than 30 stall holders present throughout the day.

Fabb Fitness set up an interactive training session where women were encouraged to re-train their brain to think positively alongside exercise.

Women took part in break-away workshops with Active Cheshire, looking at the importance of being active.

Organiser of the event and founder of Motherwell Cheshire, Kate Blakemore, said: “Winsford Women’s Day was a real success and we are all very proud of the first event of its kind, held in Winsford.

“We looked to incorporate a good mix of speakers, demonstrations and workshops, of which we have received such brilliant feedback.

“Our aim with this event is always to support women in the area by providing them with information and access to some of the area’s key service providers.

“We also wanted to offer inspirational stories from speakers at the event - we were overwhelmed with how well all of the speakers were received and hope that those women and men who attended can take away these words and remember them in their every day life.”

Local policing unit commander for Warrington, Chief Inspector Sarah Pengelly, closed the event with her talk.

She said: “International Women’s Day is something that is close to my heart. I am passionate about gender equality and I’m passionate about women being able to support women developing in any way that they can for themselves and for their dreams and aspirations.”