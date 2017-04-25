Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Helsby High School sixth-former has been invited to participate in the Miss England semi-final after being the top fundraiser and winning the public and social media vote in an earlier heat.

Katy Case, from Frodsham, raised an amazing £700 for the Miss World Charity Beauty with a Purpose by raising funds for the charity since being selected for the competition.

Eighteen-year-old Katy is studying A-levels in English language, theatre studies and English literature and drama and says this has had a huge impact on her life.

“Studying this has transformed me from a shy, introverted child into a confident actress and writer who can successfully connect and communicate with other people,” she said.

Katy is looking forward to using these skills to promote Miss England and the Beauty with a Purpose charity.

Katy, who describes herself as a feminist, added: “Miss England celebrates charity, talent, intelligence and health and fitness not just beauty!”

Katy now has three chances of making it to the Miss England final, she’s in the Miss Popularity & Social Media final and the Miss England semi-final at Kelham Hall, which take place in May and June this year.

Katy has been invited to participate in the Miss England semi-final being held at Kelham Hall on June 4 and if successful she will be invited to the Miss England national finals on July 14 at Resorts World Birmingham.

One of the events at the semi-final is the eco fashion round which creative Katy is looking forward to.

She is currently making herself an outfit from recycled materials in the style of the Lady in Red theme.

If you would be interested in sponsoring Katy please contact her via email: lloreta@live.co.uk