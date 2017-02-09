Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pony sanctuary in Frodsham is pleading for urgent supplies to develop suitable shelters for the animals in their care.

Spirit of the Herd Pony Sanctuary is home to more than 20 unwanted and uncared for ponies and horses.

Volunteers recently walked nine of the ponies more than two miles to a new location after winter weather left their home a muddy bog.

The sanctuary has now put out a plea for gravel, wooden planks, girders, sleepers, plywood and plasterboard, roofing felt, fencing panels and posts to maintain the land used for the sanctuary and develop shelters.

Val Kear, who first opened a sanctuary 20 years ago, dedicates everything she has to protecting and nurturing the horses.

She said: “The volunteers showed incredible community spirit with many lovely people rallying together to move our miniature ponies to more suitable grazing fields.

As well as a safe home for our ponies, the sanctuary aims to provide opportunities for children, young people and adults to learn more about care and welfare of horses in a calm and supportive environment.

“It is wonderful to see both people and horses from all walks of life to grow in confidence and strength. Our volunteers are an amazing group of people and I thank them and others who support us from the bottom of my heart.”

If you can support the sanctuary, email spiritoftheherd53@gmail.com.