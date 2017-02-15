Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A farm in Ellesmere Port that provides a therapeutic horticulture environment for people living with mental health issues and learning difficulties has launched a veg box scheme.

Bridge Community Farms’ Better Lives project invites individuals and companies to make a £500 cash donation to facilitate weekly fresh veg deliveries to charities across the region.

Many companies have already signed up to donate to the initiative but more are needed to fulfil the demand for the weekly fresh veg.

Charities that have signed up to be recipients of the veg boxes include Richmond Court in Chester, City Mission - The Soul Kitchen in Chester, Trinity Church in Ellesmere Port and The Salvation Army in Chester. Director of Bridge Community Farms Francis Ball said: “Our ‘Better Lives’ boxes deliver enormous positive impact, and it is two-fold; these vital donations help fund our users to farm the land and receive the life-changing therapy we offer, and then the produce they farm further benefits other lives in the community.”

Bridge Community Farms also provides outdoor study facilities and work experience for young people.

To find out more about the scheme email bcf.farmmanager@gmail.com.