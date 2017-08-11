Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A four-star hotel in Neston’s countryside has handed an Ellesmere Port college student a dream job.

Beauty student Cathy McCann from West Cheshire College was over the moon at the move after impressing the management just three weeks into her work experience at the Macdonald Craxton Wood Hotel and Spa on Parkgate Road, Ledsham.

The hotel’s assistant spa manager Tanya Andrews said “We had to offer Cathy a job as she was just too good and we couldn’t simply let her go.”

Described as a picture perfect wedding venue, the hotel has just undergone a £1.4m transformation to its health and wellbeing club and spa where it has now welcomed Cathy as part of the team of beauty therapists.

Cathy is completing her college beauty course while working on the reception at the spa and assisting the beauty therapists.

On qualifying she will be given her own personal column which will see her attend to massages, facials, Indian head massages, pedicures, manicures and more.

Cathy said: “Having my own column is such a fabulous opportunity and will develop my experience greatly.

“I was completely shocked when I was offered the job at Craxton. I completed 30 hours work experience earlier in the year with the spa and didn’t for a second expect to walk out with a job after it.

“I am absolutely over the moon, it’s what I have always wanted to do and I’m just really delighted to be working there.”

She continued: “Craxton Wood Spa has an incredible team of therapists. Everyone was so welcoming and have been lovely to work with so I already feel right at home.

“This wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for West Cheshire College and especially my tutor Sarah Pearson.

“Both the college and Sarah have been immensely supportive over the last year and I wouldn’t have gained the work experience placement if it hadn’t been for Sarah. I am very thankful to her.”

Craxton Wood Spa and Cathy were connected through the college’s work experience programme which help students to gain the hands-on experience they require to further their career by providing work placements.

Sarah commented: “Cathy is passionate about beauty therapy and wanted to change her life. This meant getting a job that she really wanted to do.

“She has been an exemplary student with 100% attendance. She takes part in both practical and theory sessions with interest and enthusiasm and has been a positive influence on her younger class mates. We are really proud of her.”

Tanya added that Cathy ‘fitted in perfectly’.

Cathy will be progressing on to higher level beauty therapy at the college later this year.