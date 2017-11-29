Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port man Craig Jarvis has been busy planning fundraising events to help Great Sutton youngster Evaline Weaver.

Since birth, little Evaline from Hardy Close, Great Sutton, has struggled with everyday movements like sitting, standing and walking because she has cerebral palsy.

There is an operation that could help but the cost is £21,000 as the surgery is not available on the NHS.

Evaline was recently chosen as the Ellesmere Port Young Person of the Year in the Trinity Mirror-ScottishPower Your Champions awards.

Two events will take place this Saturday (December 2) - the first is a craft fair at St Saviour’s Social Club in Ellesmere Port. The event runs from noon-4pm and will include stalls selling everything from cakes and biscuits, sweets, jewellery, knit wear, soaps, gifts, candles, plus face paid ts and glitter tattoos. Santa will make an appearance and there will be a raffle and tombola.

The fundraising will continue in the evening at the same venue with a Christmas party with a disco, singer Sarah Friett, buffet and another raffle. Admission is £3 and children are welcome.

Craig said: “I do lots of fundraising and this year has been no different. I feel Christmas time is for children so if I can help in a small way for one little girl’s wish to come true then I feel that I must be doing something right.

“It upsets me that the family has to fundraise the money themselves which is why I’ve chose to help this family. I wish I could help everyone but unfortunately it’s physically impossible.

“I would like to thank everyone so far for all their donated items and I hope plenty more comes in between now and the event.”

If you would like to donate items or can support the events please contact Craig on 07840 928947 or 07526 736139.