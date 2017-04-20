How to get on the property ladder by the age of 25

Who would not want to settle in Chester?

The Sunday Times recently named it one of the best places to live in the country.

But desirability comes at a cost.

The average price of a house in Chester has been stable at around £225,000 for the last two years, according to RightMove.

Of course, many first-time buyers or those wanting their first family home might have a budget well below this.

It is clear though even for that money you would struggle to get anything beyond a bungalow, flat or terraced house in most parts of the city.

We took a look at what a £225k mortgage would get you in each area below:

There are currently no homes in Blacon for sale on RightMove above the average house price for the wider city.

Offers in the region of £210,000 are being considered for a two-bedroom detached bungalow on Saughall Road.

There is also a good-sized, three-bedroom terraced house on Wavertree Road on the market for £195k.

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

There are a number of large apartment blocks just outside the city centre and into Boughton.

In the grade-II listed Granary Wharf building by the canal a modern two-bedroom flat will set you back £220k.

If you prefer to be on the ground floor, there is a two-bedroom terraced house available on Churton Road with a similar guide price, but these would appear in short supply.

Apartments in the redeveloped Chester shot tower just by the canal are being marketed at just over £200,000.

Bang on the average house price and within the city walls are a number of one-bed flats on Volunteer Street.

For an extra £10k you could get an apartment at HQ, which overlooks the racecourse.

A second bedroom is hard to come by, with the only advertised property within the price range not yet developed on Commonhall Street.

If you want to drop down there is a small terraced house on Lower Bridge Street available for 190k.

South of the River Dee you can get a four-bed terraced property on Hartington Street described as 'larger than you would expect' for £227,500.

Young families might also be tempted by a three-bedroom home at the end of a row on Meadows Place for £210k.

Being in a less central area clearly gives better value for money, even with there still being good access to schools, with the large majority of available houses coming in under the average price.

There are a number of places available in one of Chester's most popular boroughs.

They include a pair of three-bed semi-detached houses on Chestnut Close, which both come with decent-sized gardens, right on £225,000.

Very close to Hoole's shopping arcade is an end of terrace home on Pickering Mews for £5k extra.

If your budget was less than £200k, there is a good availability of terraced housing close to Hoole bridge.

Most properties in Lache come in well below the average price for the city.

There are a couple of smart-looking three-bedroom homes, one detached, one semi-detached, available at £240k and £230k respectively.

You can get a two-bed detached house for as little as £125,000.

Suburban Newton might be the place to try if you were looking to get out of the city centre.

A £225,000 budget would be enough to purchase a number of three-bed semi-detached homes.

They tend to come in at the lower range of prices in the area, with most properties within the £225-230k range.

Slightly further out of Chester to Upton, availability close to the average price was low.

Currently there is a two-bed terrace on Old Mill Court for sale for £210,000, or if you had extra to spend there a couple of four-bedroom properties on Upton Drive up for grabs for £242,500.

In general prices were again lower as it is further out, but you could still get a spacious place for your money.

Similar to Newton in terms of price and its distance to the city centre.

The closest to the average price is a pretty Edwardian-style semi-detached house on Willoway Road at £220,000.

Vicars Cross would seem to be a good place to find a bungalow if that suits your needs, these all come in well below the average figure.

Apartments only if you were hoping to move into exclusive Westminster Park.

Multiple flats, usually with two bedrooms, can be found in large converted townhouses off Hough Green. These can stretch from between £185,000 up to £250,000.

Expect a minimum spend of £300,000 for a house.

