A stunning eco home worthy of Grand Designs has gone on the market for £1.25m.

Five-bedroom Mulberry House near Tarvin would surely draw some approving nods from Kevin McCloud.

The barn conversion has underfloor heating, an energy recovery system and triple-glazed windows.

On top of the serene setting and large gardens it has its own cinema room and tennis court.

A modern interior, including a fine kitchen, gives an open feel to the whole house. A spacious master suite boasts its own balcony and wet room.

The property’s alarm system can even be controlled from an iPad.

Minchin Fellows have listed it for sale on the Chronicle’s property site for £1.25m.