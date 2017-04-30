What to expect at Five Guys

This eight-bedroom period mansion just outside Chester has been on the market for almost a year.

The beautiful house was understood to have been built for the Earl of Shrewsbury in the 17th century.

Found on Mannings Lane in Hoole Village, it was redeveloped by Cheshire architect John Douglas in the 1890s.

As the video shows, its interior has also been given an update.

It has been listed for £2m on RightMove since last June, but it is difficult to understand why.

Known as Field House, the main building has eight bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms.

You can find a further three bedrooms in the coach house and a number of outbuildings within the 3.8-acre grounds.

