These designs show how the plush new apartments inside the redeveloped Chester shot tower could look.

The historic grade-II listed building is being converted into 65 flash flats overlooking the canal.

Prices range from £150,000 for one bedroom apartments up to £400,000 for the top floor suites.

The spacious-looking penthouses even come with their own roof terrace.

Plans to redevelop the shot tower for an estimated £15m were approved last August.

While the grade-II listed tower and its iconic red brick will be maintained, a new modern structure with grey cladding will be built.

The design from architects Broadway Malyan aims to mix ‘charm and contemporary’.

Savills head of regional development sales in the north west Jamie Adam said sales had already made a ‘very encouraging start’.

Chester Shot Tower Ltd along with Whitecroft and Neptune Developments were behind the successful planning application.

Remaining flats are being advertised on Rightmove.

Mr Adam said: “This unique development has already proved incredibly popular with potential buyers.

“In particular, we have seen significant interest from downsizers who like the convenience of the location, close to Waitrose and the ability to lock up and leave.

“The history of the Shot Tower combined with its modern appeal has meant that not only have we seen plentiful interest from local buyers, but we have had interest from all across the UK including London and the south coast.”

In total there will be 65 flats, 56 in two new-build contemporary wings and nine luxury apartments in the restored lead work with 22 on-site car parking spaces and 43 in the undercroft of one of the apartment blocks.

There will also be a heritage interpretation centre within the base of the shot tower to explain and show off its history.

Whitecroft managing director David Giovanni has said he believes the project could ‘completely revive’ the derelict site.

