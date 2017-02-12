Stunning Christleton House is on the market for £1.625m

This glorious Christleton home has a secret swimming pool hidden away in its walled gardens.

The mansion minutes from Chester has been listed on the market for £1.625m.

Officially titled Christleton House, the grade-II listed property dates back to the 18th century.

It has been listed by estate agent Savills, who believe the main part of the home was built in the early to mid 1800s.

Step inside the front door into the reception hall which has access to the lounge, dining room and study.

(Photo: Rightmove)

It also leads off to a kitchen complete with an Aga, a back hall and a designated play room.

Each of the four en-suite bedrooms are found upstairs.

Outside the walled gardens provide privacy with the secluded swimming pool to one side and extensive lawns, which used to be a grass tennis court, to the other.

