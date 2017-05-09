Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Could you picture yourself living here?

A property full of character, Upton Mill is up for sale for £400,000.

The grade II-listed building has four bedrooms spread across five stories.

According to the listing, the mill offers a 'unique living experience' and most of its original features have been retained.

A beautiful spiral staircase takes you between floors, while there is also a wooden balcony for enjoying the views.

Starting with the dining hall on the ground floor, the kitchen is a level up and the lounge up again on the second floor. The en-suite master bedroom has the top floor all to itself.

There is also a conservatory, a garage/workshop and good garden space.

Upton Mill's location puts it close to great schools as well as being not too far from the city centre, Chester Zoo and the Countess of Chester Hospital.

